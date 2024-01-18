The economy has a lot of people looking for ways to save money. From the place you live to the things you buy everything is very expensive.

PEOPLE HAVE A HIGH INCOME IN THE TOP THREE CITIES

So what are the top three most expensive cities in the state of Oregon? According to the website homesnacks.com the top three cities will take a pretty penny to become a resident based on income and housing costs. The most expensive cities in 2024? The top three are Lake Oswego, Happy Valley and West Linn Oregon.

EVER HAD A CHANCE TO VISIT LAKE OSWEGO?

Number one on the list is Lake Oswego with a population of 40, 457 with a median income of $127,252. The average cost of a home in Lake Oswego? $880,000. That's a high median income and the average home price means it's likely to cost you anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million.

NUMBER 2? IT'S A PLACE CALLED HAPPY VALLEY

Number 2 city on the most expensive cities in the state of Oregon to live is Happy Valley. A smaller population of 24,381 with an average median income of $126,108. A home in Happy Valley is a little cheaper than lake living with the median home price at $682,410.

MAKE A TRIP TO WEST LINN AND YOU'LL FIND LOTS OF GREENERY

Rounding out the top three most expensive cities to live in Oregon is West Linn with a population of 27,167. The median income is $134,116 with the average home price of $759,031.

