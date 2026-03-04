The Yakima County Prosecutor's Office has charged three women with first-degree theft after police say they stole money from Fiesta Foods while working at the local store.

A COUPON FRAUD SCAM

Authorities say the three stole thousands of dollars over a one year period in a coupon fraud scam from the store on East Nob Hill Blvd. The three were arrested late last month. After a court appearance they were released with conditions. Authorities say they're being monitored by the court until trial later this year.

ALL THREE CONFESSED TO THE CRIME

26-year-old Brisa Hernández-Chávez and 37-year-old Leticia Castillo are facing first-degree theft charges. Prosecutor's charged 28-year-old Yaridza Placios-Ramírez with second-degree theft. Authorities say on any given month over the last year the three employees would use the system to steal thousands of dollars totaling more than $60,000.

ALL THREE ADMITTED TO THE CRIME

Police say all three signed confessions and admitted to authorities they were involved in the fraud. All three admitted using the money for rent and other bills. One of the employees told police she was stealing the money and sending it to Mexico to help family members.

A SCAM THE STORE DIDN'T CATCH FOR A YEAR

According to a court affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office the employees would enter a transaction "such as 100 coupons for a $5 amount on a single transaction and then pocket the money from the till." Authorities say the cash register or till would appear even at the end of the day because the system would count the fraud coupons and subtract those from the total that appeared in the till. It's not known how store officials specifically spotted the fraudulent transactions.

The investigation is ongoing.