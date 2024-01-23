The state of Oregon is grappling with an unprecedented surge in drug-related deaths, as new information shows three counties saw the highest number of overdose fatalities in 2023.

ALL THE DEATHS ARE CONNECTED TO OPIOIDS

Just like other many other states including nearby Washington state Oregon officials say the crisis is driven by opioids like fentanyl, methamphetamine and the new drug that's become hugely popular called

Canva Canva loading...

THREE COUNTIES LEAD THE STATE IN OVERDOSE DEATHS IN 2023

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the three counties with the most overdose deaths are Multnomah, Clackamas and Jackson with fatalities reaching alarming numbers especially in Multnomah County. Local authorities say it's a disheartening trend that calls for immediate action to curb the devastating impact of drug abuse within these regions.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman Announces Large Heroin Bust Getty Images loading...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY BY FAR LEADS THE STATE IN OVERDOSE DEATHS IN 2023

By far Multnomah County had the largest amount of overdose deaths in 2023 with 516 reported with more than 50% of the deaths directly connected to fentanyl. Multnomah County leads the state by hundreds of overdose deaths and is an area where overdose deaths have taken a big toll on many families.

JACKSON COUNTY IN SOUTHERN OREGON IS NUMBER TWO

Jackson county is number two on the list of top three counties in Oregon impacted by overdose deaths in 2024. Jackson County saw 105 overdose deaths in 2023 a much smaller number than Multnomah County.

Sen. Graham Discusses Legislation To Combat Mexican Drug Cartels Getty Images loading...

CLACKAMAS IS BATTLING THE SAME EPIDEMIC

Clackamas County is number three on the list but with a much smaller number of 96 deaths reported in 2023. Regardless of the smaller number Clackamas officials say the county is in the middle of a crisis like many other counties.

WHAT'S THE CAUSE OF THE RISE IN OVERDOSES?

Statewide, the rise in overdose deaths has been attributed to various underlying factors, including the escalating use of potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lack of affordable and accessible addiction treatment services.

Sen. Lindsey Graham And GOP Lawmakers Hold News Conference To Discuss Opioid Epidemic Legislation Getty Images loading...

THE STATE OF OREGON WITH LAX DRUG LAWS IS TRYING TO CURB THE PROBLEM

In response to the crisis, Oregon's health authorities have pledged to ramp up efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. Working together with community organizations, expanding harm reduction initiatives, and enforcing stricter prescription drug control measures are among the strategies being considered.

Oregon health officials say they hope challenges in the top three counties serve as an example and push state leaders to find answers and save lives.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)