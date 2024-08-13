It's so cool to see places in Washington State getting some national attention in a good way. Disclaimer: I don't watch The Bachelorette on the regular, but I have seen the one with Rachel Lindsay (she was the first and only Black Bachelorette, so I had to watch that season for the culture).

I had no idea that the current Bachelorette is from Seattle, did you? Do you even care?

If you've read this far, then it's obvious not only do you care about The Bachelorette, but you probably also know that this week's episode was all about the one-on-one hometown dates and some crazy drama that even made me swirl my head around in shock.

Jenn Tran is The Bachelorette. She's adorable! She's also made history by becoming the first Asian-American Bachelorette. You go, girl!

Deadpool & Wolverine The Bachelorette Special Screening Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney loading...

This week, she whisked away a hottie to her hometown and took him to all the great kissing spots (I'm taking notes for future reference).

This week's episode was intense for Tran. She sat one of the hunks down, Sam, and told him that she "needs clarity." I didn't stick around long enough to find out why; I was only there for the juicy comment section in the quick recaps on TikTok.

When Jenn questioned Sam point-blank about the sincerity of his romantic intentions, literally asking him "Why me?", the dude couldn't even tell her. And then he spurts out, "Because I love you."

GIRL! NEXT! He doesn't love you. Ain't nobody got time for that!

"I wanted to claw my ears off," says @anuckgirl who reacted to this scene in one comment section.

ME, TOO, HONEY, ME, TOO!

THE BACHELORETTE DATES IN SEATTLE

PIKE PLACE MARKET

Pike Place Market Seattle John Moore/Getty Images loading...

One of the romantic dilly-dallies Jenn went on was to the famous and fabulous Pike Place Market. She canoodled with Jeremy, aka "Jer-Bear" over the flower stands, and she watched him do "The Worm" on the cobblestones in front of the fish-throwing guys. T-MOBILE PARK Jenn and Marcus had a romantic date on the Seattle Mariners' home plate.

Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Alika Jenner/Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

And now, for some hot goss, as the kids say:

Grant Ellis has been named as the next Bachelor. I don't know who he is yet, but after watching clips of this week's The Bachelorette, I'm going to head over to Hulu and binge-watch all of this season's episodes. It's like watching a slow train wreck, but fun.

MORE TO READ:

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll