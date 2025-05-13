Even the most trusted brands have issues that occasionally require a product recall. It's not everyday that the recall is because the product has caused significant injuries. It sounds like something straight out of Ripley's Believe It or Not, but this is a true case of believe it, regardless of how it sounds.

Igloo might be the most recognized brand of coolers in the United States (maybe the world). They've been making products to carry, roll, or wear around your waist since 1947. It's not often you hear about issues with Igloo products, but the company recently issued a recall of almost 1.2 million coolers spanning 46 different models numbers.

Why Are So Many Coolers Being Recalled?

Igloo fielded over 75 incidents of serious injuries to people who bought their 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers. They issued the first recall back on February 25th of this year, but just expanded it further last week. 78 people reported injuries to their fingers, with 26 of those resulting in breaks, cuts, and even amputation of their fingertips.

The problem lies with the handle. According to the reports, the tow handle can pinch a person's fingertips against the cooler, creating the possibility of fingertip amputation as well as a finger crushing hazard. The photo below show where to look on the cooler for the model number so you can see if yours is part of the recall.

The first recall in February featured the first 46 cooler model numbers and had only a dozen reported injuries. The most recent addition last week added another 3 model numbers to the recall and updated the amount of reported injuries to 78. The recall also impacts coolers sold in Canada and Mexico in addition to the United States.

What To Do If You Have One of These Coolers

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Dick’s and other stores nationwide. They could also be purchased online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

Igloo is asking anyone impacted to immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. You can reach out to the company in a couple different ways:

Call toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday

Send an email to igloo90qt@sedgwick.com

Go online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page

Good luck and watch your fingers.