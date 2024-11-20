As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, travelers across the United States are gearing up for a significant increase in road trips. According to the 2024 annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey conducted by GasBuddy, a striking 72% of Americans plan to hit the road for the holiday, marking a 75% increase from last year's 41%.

HEY CHEAPER GAS PRICES MEAN YOU'RE HITTING THE ROAD

The surge in travel is happening against the backdrop of falling gasoline prices, which have dropped to multi-year lows. Currently, average prices are below $3 per gallon in 29 states, contributing to the growing enthusiasm for car travel this Thanksgiving. GasBuddy forecasts that the national average price will be about $2.98 per gallon, down from the current average of $3.02.

RETURNING TO MORE TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING PLANS?

After several years of disrupted travel plans due to the pandemic, many Americans are returning to more traditional methods of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Most survey respondents indicate they will start their journeys on Wednesday, opting to leave in the early morning to beat the holiday traffic.

IT'S TIME TO GET BACK WITH FAMILY

"Americans are eager to get back on the road and visit loved ones this Thanksgiving, with the vast majority choosing the flexibility and convenience of driving, as gas prices have fallen below $3 in over half of the nation’s states," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We expect prices to remain seasonally low leading up to the holidays, making road trips a more affordable option for millions of Americans.”



SOME ARE TRAVELING BY AIR

While the majority of travelers are opting for car trips, the survey revealed that 10% plan to fly this holiday season, while 87% are not traveling at all. Among those not planning to travel, key reasons cited include having nowhere to go (33%), high fuel prices (16%), and budgeting concerns (19%).

