Yakima Police have made an arrest in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old boy near Eisenhower High School. Authorities arrested a 15-year-old boy from the "Yakima area" in connection with the near fatal shooting.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO JUVENILE JAIL

The 15-year-old suspect is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center pending an appearance in court later today. The teen is facing possible assault charges in connection with the shooting reported at about 8:00 am Tuesday in the 4100 block of Arlington Avenue. The 14-year-old victim is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was transferred to Seattle in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the drive-by shooting.

POLICE FOUND THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN SUNNYSIDE TUESDAY



On Tuesday afternoon Yakima Police say they located the suspect vehicle in the Sunnyside area and had the suspect identified.

Police say tips from the public helped in the investigation and in finding and arresting the juvenile suspect. They say they followed the tips that lead to a residence in the lower valley where the suspect was arrested without any problems.

POLICE WARN CRIMINALS FLOCK CAMERAS ARE A GAME CHANGER IN FIGHTING CRIME

Police say they're also thankful for FLOCK cameras that are now located in cities up and down the Yakima valley. The cameras read license plates and take pictures to give police specific information. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely calls the cameras a game changer when it comes to fighting local crime. He says they've been responsible for helping police locate stolen vehicles and make many arrests.

