A bunch of a police K9's are going to school in Yakima this week. Yakima is hosting the annual Washington State Police Canine Association Seminar.

THE ASSOCIATION HELPS TRAIN K9'S FROM THROUGHOUT THE STATE

Yakima Police say 75 to 100 K9 handlers and K9 Officers are in Yakima for the statewide meeting. Police urge you to say hello if you see any of the Officers in the valley.

The association has been working to advance the use of K9 Officers to protect communities and they're doing that in Yakima this week. The training in Yakima this week is aimed at improving the image of the working police dogs to the citizens they serve.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

YAKIMA COUNTY RECENTLY WELCOMED A NEW K9 TO THE FORCE



In Yakima the most recent K9 Officer that has joined the force is a German shepherd named Luke and he's a corrections Officer at the Yakima County jail. His job is to sniff and find illegal drugs like fentanyl inside the jail or on inmates in the jail. Officially Luke is a drug detection K9. He's been able to sniff drugs in 6 cases so far this year at the county jail.

KIT KIT loading...

attachment-jailannex loading...

DO YAKIMA OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES WORK WITH K9'S? YES

The Yakima Police Department has two working K9 Officers, Astro and Zorro. Officers say both are vital to helping find and catch wanted criminals. Three working K9 Officers are with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Simcoe, Roo and Anita. The local police agencies get major financial help from the K9 Foundation Yakima Valley and the many donations Yakima make to the organization. Unfortunately the K9's and K9 Officers are in Yakima for specific training so no public events are planned.

attachment-newk9-e1525958332870 loading...

