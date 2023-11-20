Special Holiday Trout Waiting For You on Black Friday in Yakima

Special Holiday Trout Waiting For You on Black Friday in Yakima

Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you love to fish you'll definitely want to throw a line in the water on Black Friday because state officials have stocked some lakes and ponds in the state with more than 60,000 jumbo-sized rainbow trout.

DELAY HOLIDAY SHOPPING AND GRAB A FISHING POLE

Steve Caromile, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) inland trout manager says  “instead of heading to the malls, get out and have some fun fishing. Teaching someone about outdoor recreation is a great way to create lasting memories.”

Get our free mobile app

THE LAKES ARE STOCKED SPECIFICALLY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A press release from the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department says every fall they stock lakes and ponds around the state with thousands of what they call "holiday special" trout that weigh one to two pounds and measure more than 14 inches long.
In fact 23 lakes and ponds will be stocked by Black Friday, November 24. One pond is in Yakima many others are on the west side of the state. In Yakima County it's Elton Pond North. It's located near Selah along Highway 12.

LOTS OF OTHER OPTIONS

Clark County - Battle Ground and Klineline
Cowlitz County - Kress
Island County - Cranberry
King County - Beaver and Green
Klickitat County - Rowland
Lewis County - Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond
Pierce County - American and Tanwax
Snohomish County - Ballinger, Blackmans, Gissburg Ponds South, Silver and Tye
Thurston County - Black, Lawrence, Long, Munn, Offutt and Ward.

OTHER LAKES ARE ALSO STOCKED WITH FRY PLANTS

Department officials also say some lakes have been stocked with fry plants in recent years and "promise great fishing for Black Friday: Hatch in Stevens County; Fourth of July in Lincoln/Adams counties; and Hog Canyon in Spokane County.

DON'T FORGET YOUR LICENSE

Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2024, to participate. Licenses can be purchased online or at any of the hundreds of license vendors across the state.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: yakima, fish and wildlife, fishing, fish
Categories: Events, Local News, Breaking News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA