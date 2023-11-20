Special Holiday Trout Waiting For You on Black Friday in Yakima

If you love to fish you'll definitely want to throw a line in the water on Black Friday because state officials have stocked some lakes and ponds in the state with more than 60,000 jumbo-sized rainbow trout.

DELAY HOLIDAY SHOPPING AND GRAB A FISHING POLE

Steve Caromile, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) inland trout manager says “instead of heading to the malls, get out and have some fun fishing. Teaching someone about outdoor recreation is a great way to create lasting memories.”

THE LAKES ARE STOCKED SPECIFICALLY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A press release from the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department says every fall they stock lakes and ponds around the state with thousands of what they call "holiday special" trout that weigh one to two pounds and measure more than 14 inches long.

In fact 23 lakes and ponds will be stocked by Black Friday, November 24. One pond is in Yakima many others are on the west side of the state. In Yakima County it's Elton Pond North. It's located near Selah along Highway 12.

LOTS OF OTHER OPTIONS

Clark County - Battle Ground and Klineline

Cowlitz County - Kress

Island County - Cranberry

King County - Beaver and Green

Klickitat County - Rowland

Lewis County - Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond

Pierce County - American and Tanwax

Snohomish County - Ballinger, Blackmans, Gissburg Ponds South, Silver and Tye

Thurston County - Black, Lawrence, Long, Munn, Offutt and Ward.

OTHER LAKES ARE ALSO STOCKED WITH FRY PLANTS

Department officials also say some lakes have been stocked with fry plants in recent years and "promise great fishing for Black Friday: Hatch in Stevens County; Fourth of July in Lincoln/Adams counties; and Hog Canyon in Spokane County.

DON'T FORGET YOUR LICENSE

Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2024, to participate. Licenses can be purchased online or at any of the hundreds of license vendors across the state.

