The problem continues. Authorities know someone knows something.

A $10,000 reward is still being offered to help find those in Yakima responsible for abusing, killing, and dumping dogs in the Lower Valley area. The bodies were found between March 16 and May 11.

THE LATEST DEATH WAS REPORTED ON AUGUST 20

Since the beginning of March 2023, at least 5 dogs throughout the lower Yakima Valley have been found dead of injuries consistent with abuse and neglect. On August 20, another dog was found - a four-year-old Mastiff was shot twice and left to die. “Someone not only shot this dog twice but also left her to suffer and die,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien That dog was different than the other cases because it was found at the intersection of Bell Telephone and Roza Creek in the L. T. Murray Wildlife Area. PETA Officials are offering a separate $5,000 reward for information on that killing.

A $10,000 REWARD IS WAITING FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to $5,000 in addition to the now $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and Pasado’s Safe Haven for the dogs killed in the lower valley. Yakima County Sheriff's Officials say a Doberman, a Rottweiler-type, a German shepherd mix, a heeler-shepherd mix, and a pit bull mix were all brutally killed and left in the Grandview and Sunnyside areas earlier this year.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DOGS ARE SUFFERING HORRIBLE DEATH

A press release from PETA says all the dogs "showed signs of severe abuse, including starvation and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and being dragged behind a car and tied up with a massive chain." The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but has yet to make any arrests, so PETA is asking for the public’s help.

YOU CAN CALL IN YOUR TIPS RIGHT NOW

Tips can be submitted through the tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or on the Yakima County Crime Stoppers’ website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org using case number #23C03867 and including as much detail as possible.

