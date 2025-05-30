Security Footage Links Suspect to June 2024 City Bank Deposit Heist
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft after authorities say he stole $22,000 from the city of Mabton. Benjamin Moreno was in court on Monday in connection to the theft in June of last year.
POLICE SAY THE THEFT HAPPENED IN JUNE OF 2024
Officials at the Washington State Auditor’s Office say the money was stolen on June 17 of 2024 when the Mabton Deputy Clerk told police she was robbed of a city daily bank deposit while in the Mabton City Hall parking lot. Police in Mabton, through the use of security cameras, were able to identify Moreno as the suspect.
MORENO IS NOW OUT OF JAIL
The auditor's office says Moreno was the brother of the city Deputy Clerk. Moreno was arrested in early May on a bench warrant after failing to appear in court. He was released from jail after posting bail of $5,000.
THE CITY DEPUTY CLERK WAS FIRED BUT NOT CHARGED WITH A CRIME
Deputy Clerk Yuliana Morales, who was terminated from her job on January 8 wasn't charged in the crime because of a lack of evidence. The auditors office says she denied any involvement in the theft.
THE CITY WAS ABLE TO RECOVER SOME OF THE CASH
As the courts dealt with the criminal aspect the city was able to recover $9,239 in returned checks but the city lost $13,402 in cash.
The city has since made changes to make sure the incident never happens again with Officers from the Mabton Police Department now in charge of making sure deposits make it to the bank securely.
