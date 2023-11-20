An all-important NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in LA on Sunday.

The Hawks were looking to avenge their opening-day loss to the Rams and move to 7 and 3 on the season.

The Seahawks won the opening toss and elected to defer and kickoff as per usual, to get the ball first in the second half.

Devon Witherspoon sacked Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the first series and the Rams go three-and-out.

The Seahawks established the running game early, with an eye on opening the passing game. That is Pete Carroll football and when they execute, it makes the Seahawks very dangerous.

Geno Smith was perfect hitting a variety of receivers and the Seahawks mounted a 7-minute drive down the field culminating in a touchdown strike to DK Metcalf, putting the Hawks up 7 – 0 early. The bad news on the drive, was the injury to Kenneth Walker III, who hobbled off the field and was unable to return, leaving the Seahawks with a more-than-capable rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, and veteran DJ Dallas.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Rams mounted a drive of their own, thanks in part to 69 yards in Seahawks defensive penalties, including a questionable pass interference call in the Redzone, giving the Rams a first and goal. However, the Seahawk defense comes up big, keeping the Rams out of the endzone and stopping them on 4th down to take over on downs.

The Hawks took over deep in their own territory and picked up right where they left off, moving the ball and picking up first downs, as the 1st Quarter ended and the 2nd Quarter began. The Hawks elected not to kick a long field goal and instead picked up a first down on 4th and 1. However, penalties continued for the Seahawks, slowing down their drive and keeping them out of the Redzone. Jason Meyers came in on 4th down and kicked a 54-yard field goal to give the Hawks a 10-7 lead with 8:26 left in the 2nd Quarter.

The Seahawk's defense kept up the pressure, and in a matter of twenty-four seconds of time elapsing, the Rams went three-and-out and were forced to punt. The Hawks wasted no time, moving the ball downfield with a 54-yard pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, to set up a first-and-goal inside the Ram's 10-yard line. The Ram's defense stiffened and forced the Seahawks to bring on Jason Meyers again, who connected from 43 yards out to give the Hawks a 13-0 lead, late in the 2nd Quarter.

The Ram's offensive went on the move, picking up first downs with a mix of run and pass plays. Yakima native Cooper Kupp twisted an ankle while applying a block on a successful Ram sweep play and hobbled off the field grimacing, which was not a sight the Rams, nor Yakima peeps wanted to see. He then headed for the locker room, and would not return to the game. No definitive word as of this writing on how serious the injury is.

Seemingly awakened, Ram's offense marched down the field with a mix of run plays and play-action and made their way into the Seahawks Redzone. With twelve seconds left on the clock, 3rd, and Goal from the 4-yard line, Matthew Stafford hit rookie sensation Puka Nacua on a touchdown pass, and LA finished the first half trailing the Seahawks 13-7 at halftime.

Seahawks in the 2nd half, found themselves in good field position. The Hawks convert on a 4th and 1 from the Rams 38 with a Smith to Charbonnet pass play. More penalties plagued the Hawks and the Rams stifled the Seahawk's drive, forcing the Hawks to give Jason Meyers another field goal attempt, this time from 52 yards. FG made, and the Seahawk's lead was extended to 16-7.

Rams and Seahawks exchanged punts over the next few series, chewing up time on the clock, while neither team was able to put more points on the board, and the 3rd Quarter ended with the Seahawks in possession, and Drew Lock at Quarterback, as Geno Smith took a big hit and walked gingerly off the field an into the blue medical tent.

The 4th Quarter began with Drew Lock and the Seahawks facing 3rd and long. Unsuccessful in converting, The Hawks were forced to punt. A few plays later, Matthew Stafford was picked off on a long pass play by Seahawks DB ‘Riq Woolen, giving Lock and The Hawks's offense another opportunity.

For the ninth consecutive time, the Seahawks were unable to convert on 3rd down and were again forced to punt to LA with 12:23 left to play in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles got their offense rolling, driving all the way down to the Seahawk's 6-yard line.

After a terrible call by the referees, penalizing Seahawks DB Witherspoon with pass interference in the endzone, the Rams got the ball 1st and goal on the Seahawks one-yard line and punched the ball in for a touchdown, making the score 16-14 Seahawks.

The replay of the PI call clearly shows the Rams receiver being tripped up by incidental contact with another player, but Witherspoon was in the neighborhood.

Even the national announcers agreed with the bad call, which for Seattle is a rare experience.

Less than 8 minutes remained when the Seahawks and Drew Lock got the ball back, but were manhandled by Ram's defense, and Lock threw an interception on 3rd and long, underthrowing to Tyler Lockett.

With 6:48 left, the Rams took over and began a drive with the chance to take the lead in the very important NFC West matchup. 3rd and long for the Rams, Matthew Stafford’s pass falls incomplete, ensuring the Seahawks get the ball back, but the Hawks commit yet another penalty, giving the Rams a fresh set of downs.

At this point in the game, the Seahawks had been assessed with 138 yards in penalties.

As the Rams continued their drive, getting well into field goal range and inside the Seahawk's red zone, the Rams settled for a field goal with just 1:34 seconds left, to take a 17-16 lead over the Hawks.

Despite having left the game earlier with an injury to his throwing elbow, Geno Smith came back into the game to give the Hawks their best shot to move the ball and get into field goal range. With 38 seconds left, Geno Smith hit DK Metcalf on a 20+ yard completion, giving the Hawks the time to run down the field, run one running play by Zach Charbonnet, and then spike the ball to stop the clock with 08 seconds to play.

In a nail-biting finish, Jason Meyers misses from 55 yards out, and the Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Rams, giving San Francisco sole possession of first place in the NFC West, with the Seahawks falling to 6 and 4 on the Season.

The Seahawks begin a very tough stretch of 4 games on Thanksgiving when they host the San Francisco 49ers, then it’s the Cowboys, 49ers again, and Philadelphia Eagles.

vs San Fransico 49er – November 23 rd (Thanksgiving)

at Dallas Cowboys – November 30 th (Thursday Night Football)

at San Francisco 49ers – December 10 th

vs Philadelphia Eagles – December 17 th

at Tennessee Titans – December 24 th (Christmas Eve)

vs Pittsburg Steelers – December 31 st (New Year’s Eve)

at Arizona Cardinals – January (Date & Time TBD)

