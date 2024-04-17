Over the last five years hundreds of people have died of overdoses in Yakima County. Officials at Safe Yakima Valley have started an educational campaign to prevent the overdose deaths.

YAKIMA RESIDENTS ARE DYING JUST LIKE OTHERS AROUND THE STATE

So far this year 31 people have died of overdoses with more than half of the deaths connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Yakima had a record 96 overdose deaths in 2023. National Prevention Week is on the way set for May 12-18.

Opioid Overdose Treatment Narcan Available In Vending Machine In Wheaton, Illinois Getty Images loading...

THE NATIONWIDE NUMBERS ARE SHOCKING

Safe Yakima Valley officials say according to a 2023 Healthy Youth Survey prescription pill use up in 8th, 10th, and 12th graders - from 1% to 2% and perception of parental disapproval is down - fewer youth believe their parents disapprove of them using prescription drugs.

GET THOSE PILLS OUT OF YOUR HOME

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says Overdoses are tough to predict and even tougher to prevent. He says the best thing everyone can do today is to look for the unused or expired medications in medicine cabinets and dispose of them. That way says Curtice young people and others can't find the drugs. Especially pain medications. He says many of the overdoses are in people who have taken what are called "blue 30" pills. Small blue pills with the number 30 printed on them that are laced with fentanyl.

tsm/Timmy! tsm/Timmy! loading...

THE ANNUAL SHREDS AND MEDS EVENT HAPPENS LATER THIS MONTH

You can dispose of those medications April 27 during the annual Shreds and Meds event held at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce Office at 10 North 9th Street from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Safe Yakima Valley officials say communication is the key. They say talk with your kids "starting at a young age and frequently - educate them on the dangers and make sure they know your strong disapproval! Start at age 7-8 and have short and frequent conversations."

