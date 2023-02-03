2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices.

One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima

It's happened in Yakima, in fact, one of the most dramatic incidents happened 8 years ago when an older man chased and confronted a young Yakima driver. (Check the attached video.) It shows how some drivers lose control and attack others. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Washington State Department of Licensing, road rage is: "An assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger(s) of one motor vehicle on the operator or passenger(s) of another motor vehicle caused by an incident that occurred on a roadway."

Have you ever been in a road rage? Was it reported to police?

Law enforcement officer, Capt. Jay Seely, says many road rage incidents never get reported to police. But he says they started emphasis patrols last year in Yakima in efforts to stop road rage and slow down speeders in the city. He says many drivers are driving distracted and that also can trigger other drivers to road rage.

He says many drivers who follow behind others to close can cause road rage. Many drivers in Washington are driving distracted. Police advise drivers to not text and drive.

Check out the 2 videos below and tell us what you would have done in these situations.

WATCH THESE 2 RAW VIDEOS OF A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT IN WASHINGTON STATE

THIS ROAD RAGE VIDEO HAPPENED IN YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

THE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT BELOW ALSO HAPPENED IN WASHINGTON STATE

We urge you to drive safely out there on our Washington streets and learn how to control your road rage!

