a 15-year-old girl shot and killed in a gang related shooting on Friday has been identified as Unikque Ramirez. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says she died of a gunshot wound.

THE SHOOTING THE RESULT OF A FIGHT BETWEEN RIVAL GANGS

So far no arrests have been made. Police say Ramirez died at about 9:20 pm Friday, March 1 at McGuinness Park in the area of North 14th Ave and Swan Ave during a fight between rival gangs. The investigation continues this week led by the YPD Major Crimes Unit. Do you know anything? Did you see anything? Police are hoping you'll say something.

TWO MAIN GANGS OPERATE IN YAKIMA BUT OTHERS ARE HERE AS WELL

The valley witnesses numerous killings and shootings every year.

Sadly for the victims it won't be the last say police. Yakima Police expect more shootings associated with the area's two main gangs, The Sureños or The Norteños, and other street gangs, such as East Side Longos, West Side Pomona, Florencia 13, and Viva Los Locos, which also operate in Toppenish and Sunnyside.

GETTING SOMEONE TO TALK AFTER A GANG SHOOTING IS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE

Even though police know it's rare to get anyone to talk after a gang shooting police are hopeful. Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of a suspect should contact the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 728-1641 or call 911 if after hours. Anonymous tips can also be routed through Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at Yakima County Crime.

