Perry Tech Yakima Expands to Sunnyside Campus Open in 2024

A new opportunity for people in the lower valley to gain some valuable skills and a career. Yakima's Perry Technical Institute has announced the establishment of the Perry Tech Sunnyside.

PERRY TECH SUNNYSIDE'S FIRST CLASS STARTS JANUARY 2, 2024

The school has entered into an agreement with the Port of Sunnyside to open the school in the former Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center-Sunnyside Campus. If interested sign up now because enrollment is open for the first class, a 1-year Construction & Carpentry Technology program. The class starts January 2, 2024. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

YOU'LL GET THE SAME EDUCATION AND TRAINING IN SUNNYSIDE

School officials say the training in Sunnyside will mirror the training at Perry Tech Yakima. A press release says students will study a broad base of  knowledge and skills to "work within the construction industry including layouts, blueprints, framing, tool usage, safety, concrete and  finishing."

YOU'LL BE INVOLVED IN BUILDING HOMES FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Officials say they're currently preparing the site for the start of classes next year.
Perry Tech Sunnyside has partnered with Habitat for Humanity in helping build future homes in the lower Yakima valley. Christine Coté, President of Perry Technical Institute says "we could not be more excited to have the opportunity to expand our school with the Perry Tech Sunnyside location,for the first time in our nearly 85-year history. To be able to create easier access to higher education and hands-on skills is something we really strive for in our efforts to fulfill our mission."

