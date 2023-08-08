Man From Vancouver WA Killed in Crash on Highway 12

Washington State Patrol Troopers say a man from Vancouver Washington was killed in a one car crash on Highway 12, 23 west of Naches Tuesday afternoon.

TROOPERS SAY THE DRIVER WAS TRYING TO PASS AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH

Troopers say 58-year-old Jeffrey Spiekerman was trying to pass multiple vehicles when he lost control and his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Spiekerman died at the scene. A passenger, 57-year-old Darcy Spiekerman was injured and taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

MANY FATALITY CRASHES HAPPEN AT THIS TIME OF YEAR

It's the kind of crash the Washington State Patrol has been working to prevent through a campaign called "Surviving Summer." The patrol has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the state to urge drivers to slow down, get off the phone and pay attention. The goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during the state’s 90 dangerous days on Washington roadways.

WE ARE NOW WITHIN THE 90-DAY STRETCH FOR DEADLY CRASHES

A press release from the Washington State Patrol says for the past five years, June 9 through September 7 has become the highest consecutive 90-day stretch for traffic-related fatalities within Washington state.

According to the Washington State Traffic Commission, more than 967 people were killed in crashes during the past five summers (June to August), "with law enforcement responding to an average of more than 60 fatalities per month in June, July, and August."

Troopers say the 90-days account for about 31-percent of all fatality crashes statewide.

