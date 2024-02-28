The murder of two young brothers in Sunnyside on February 16 remains unsolved after a juvenile arrested was released from custody last week. The juvenile was arrested on charges of murder and accomplice to murder but was released because of a lack of evidence.

THE TWO KILLED WERE BROTHERS KILLED WHILE WAITING IN A VEHICLE

The two killed have been identified as 13-year-old Isaac Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Hernandez. Both were found shot dead in a vehicle at about 10:40 pm Friday, February 16 after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue.

THE BROTHERS WERE WITH THEIR MOM WHEN THEY WERE KILLED

Authorities say the two brothers were with their mother when they stopped at a store in the area. While the mother was inside the store the two were shot dead. There's no word if the shooting was gang or drug related. So far no new arrests have been made.

INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE LOOKING FOR MORE EVIDENCE

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he continues to work closely with the Sunnyside Police Department as the investigation continues. Sunnyside Police say they made the initial arrest based on solid evidence. But the prosecutor disagreed and released the suspect from custody.

