As the Yakima City Council begins the search for a new city manager Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers says she'd like to see someone from Yakima fill the position. Byers and mayor pro tem Matt Brown appeared on KIT Friday both saying they hope to find a new manager that will understand and identify with Yakima residents.

KEEPING IT LOCAL COULD SAVE TAXPAYERS A LOT OF MONEY

Byers and Brown agree that the hire local philosophy is the result of a new conservative majority being elected to the council in November.

Byers says in the past the city has paid upwards of $60,000 to firms that help the city find appropriate candidates. She's hoping this time that the city will decide the save money and allow the city of Yakima Human Resources Office handle the hiring process and find candidates for the city to consider.

THE COUNCIL WILL BE HIRING AN INTERIM MANAGER DURING THE SEARCH

Last week the council voted 5-2 to remove current City Manager Bob Harrison which is set to leave on February 2. The council has agreed to hire an interim manager and formally start the search for a new manager at the January 16 council meeting.

THE MAIN GOAL TO HIRE SOMEONE WITH LOCAL TIES...WILL IT HAPPEN?

New council members Reedy Berg, Rick Glenn and Leo Roy were sworn into office last week along with District 3 representative Byers who ran unopposed in November. Byers says the aim of the new conservative majority is to find and hire a manager that knows Yakima, identifies with local values and interests and will implement ideas and directives that are in line with local taxpayers.

