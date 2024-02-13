A Yakima Group, Justice Housing Yakima continues a plan to open a tiny homes village called "Cottage Hill Village" to help area homeless in Yakima. Neighbors opposed to the village at 310 North Lewis Avenue, the former home of Bauer's Nursery near Milroy Park are voicing opposition to the city during a meeting with the Yakima City Planning Division this week.

THE VILLAGE WILL HELP PEOPLE RECOVER FROM ADDICTION AND OTHER PROBLEMS



According to the website The village would consist of 28 to 36 "fully-equipped European-style row cottages and a community center." The center will have a kitchen, laundry facilities and areas where service providers and case managers can meet with residents.

The plan is to have residents pay 30% of their income to pay for the housing. Residents would be required to sign a code of conduct contract and will be in charge of maintaining the area. Check out the website at justicehousing.org.

NEIGHBORS SAY THEY WANT THE PLAN STOPPED



But neighbors who live near the proposed area are opposed and have been voicing opposition for years. A signature petition opposing the development was delivered to City Planning in January of 2019 but many opposed say their concerns haven't been addressed. The pandemic delayed the planning of the village.

Residents opposing the development are meeting this week with the City Planning Division hoping to learn more about the project.

