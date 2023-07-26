Moxee, WA Welcomes All to Annual Hop Festival. Want tickets?
Where do you go to find your 'Hoppy Place'?
The first weekend in August, follow the crowds to the annual Moxee Hop Festival.
Moxee Hop Festival, August 3rd, 4th, and 5th in Moxee, Washington
Moxee is the Place to be Thursday, August 3rd, Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th, off Hwy 24, at Moxee City Park.
All three days, there is fun for the whole family, with vendors, food, fun, a parade, and so much more. Of course, the celebration of Hops is the centerpiece, and you'll find plenty of fun, entertainment, and cold beverages in the Beer Garden. $15 cover starts at 6 pm, both Friday and Saturday. You must be 21 or over.
Moxee Hop Festival Family Stage & Events for 2023
Thursday: (Park Hours 5p-9p)
- 5p - Big Blue
- 6p - Soma
- 7p - Monte Carlo
- 8:15p - Anavanam
Friday: (Park Hours 4p to Midnight)
- Kickoff at 4
- Friday Night Fireworks at Dusk
- 5p – Michael Cabrera
- 5:45p - James Beam
- 6:30p - Royalty Presentation
- 7p - Fonozis
- 8:30p - CobraHawk
- 10:00p - Karaoke with Dustin and Stephanie
Saturday: (Park Hours 7a to Midnight) *not all vendors will be open in the morning
- 7a - Harley Owners Group Breakfast in the Park
- Hop Fest 5K - Family & Individual Race Day Registration 7:30a race starts at 8:30a
- 8a - Youth Volleyball Tournament. Please pre-register at www.yakimaelite.com
- 10a - FAMOUS MOXEE PARADE
- 11:30a – 5p Heather Sliger Memorial BBQ Cook Off (register today if you would like to be a contestant to win cash and prizes!)
- Afternoon Roaming Entertainment: Mr. & Ms. Giggles, Captain Squirrel Magic Show
- BINGO (tbd)
- 12 Noon - Banda La Palmera
- 1:10p - EVHS Cheer Team
- 1:30p - Red Light Challenge
- 2:30p - Isaac Gambito
- 3:30p - The Aphrodisi-Yaks
- 4:30p - Amanda Simmons
- 5:30 - Waylan Belaire
- 6:15p - Rod Giles Band
- 7:15p - EVCEA Awards/Presentation
- 7:45p - Leviticuss
- 9:00 - Pastel Motel
- 10:00p - Karaoke with Dustin and Stephanie
