Man Who Shot Yakima Deputy Charged With Assault Thursday
A 34-year-old man who authorities say shot a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy August 1 at a home in West Valley was charged in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday.
THE SUSPECT FACES THREE CHARGES OF ASSAULT
John Borgman was charged with three first-degree assault charges in connection with the incident. Each of the charges is connected to the three people involved, Borgman's wife as well as the two Deputies. Deputies say Borgman opened fire at the home in the 900 block of South Fork Road after the Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident between Borgman and his wife.
WHEN DEPUTIES FIRST SAW BORGMAN HE WAS HOLDING A RIFLE
When 51-year-old Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Watkins contacted Borgman's wife at the front door of the home Borgman was inside the home holding a rifle. The Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon but he opened fire striking Deputy Watkins in the hand, left arm and abdomen. He was rushed to a West Valley fire station for help before he was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was released from the hospital the day after he was shot. He continues to recover at home.
BORGMAN OBTAINED A RADIO BEFORE BEING ARRESTED
After the shooting Udell says Borgman was able to obtain a radio from a Deputy car and was on the air for a short time before being taken into custody. Udell says that brief time he was on the radio hampered the ability to contact the two Deputies involved in the incident. Borgman is expected back in court on August 16. Borgman continues to be held in the Yakima County jail. Bail is set at $750,000.
