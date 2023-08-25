Yakima Man Tased and Arrested After Ramming Police Car Thursday
Yakima Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday for DUI after they say he rammed a patrol vehicle with his car before being tased and arrested.
OFFICERS WERE FIRST CALLED TO A STORE ON FRUITVALE BLVD
Officers were called to the 7-11 at 16th and Fruitvale for a shoplifting at about 3:30 am Thursday. But before arriving at the store an Officer spotted the suspect vehicle driving southbound on 16th avenue.
THE OFFICER TRIED TO STOP THE SUSPECT DRIVER BUT THEN.....
The Officer tried to stop the driver, identified as Drew Nordstrom but he didn't stop. The Officer followed Nordstrom to the area of Park Avenue and Yakima Avenue where Nordstrom turned the car around and rammed the front of the patrol vehicle causing damage but no injuries. Nordstrom then exited his vehicle and started to walk away. He was eventually tasered and taken into custody.
POLICE WERE FIRST CALLED AFTER THE SUSPECT STOLE BEER
Police say the incident started at the 711 store when they say Nordstrom walked in without a shirt early Thursday morning. They say he then walked to the cooler where damaged the cooler door before he grabbed a case of beer and walked out of the store. He then took off eventually crashing into the patrol vehicle before being arrested. No injuries were reported but police say the patrol vehicle will likely have to be taken out of service because of the crash. He was arrested on DUI, second degree assault and charges of resisting arrest.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday