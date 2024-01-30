February is a busy month for scammers as lots of people look for love.

Officials from the Better Business Bureau say scammers are hoping to cash in on the search for a significant other.

THAT'S A LOT OF HARD EARNED CASH LOST



The FTC reports a record $547 million was lost to romance scams in 2021. BBB officials say scammers not only use words but photos to scam people.

Valentine's Day in Warsaw Getty Images loading...

BE SMART WHEN ONLINE DON'T BE FOOLED BY PRETTY PHOTOS

They say scammers steal photos of attractive people to create fake online accounts and then trick victims to fall in love with them and then they drain bank accounts.

The Federal Trade Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation says the average amount of loss is $2,500. So how does it happen? Federal officials say the scammers prey on people who are looking for love turning what feels like a new relationship into an ask for money to help the scammer with some made up crisis. You may be asked for gas money, airplane or bus tickets you may even be asked to cover education or medical expenses. The scammers promise they'll visit as soon as possible.

John Moore/Getty Images John Moore/Getty Images loading...

THE FTC GETS THOUSANDS OF COMPLAINTS EVERY YEAR

FTC officials say they received more than 25,000 complaints every year from consumers concerning romance scams. Before entering information check out the dating site at bbb.org.

WATCH OUT WHAT YOU POST ONLINE

Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target YOU!

A Nepalese man selects roses for the celebration on LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

SOME TIPS TO CONSIDER FROM THE BBB BEFORE YOU GO ONLINE FOR LOVE

Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for

whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

IT'S NOT THE UNEDUCATED PEOPLE WHO ARE BEING SCAMMED

According to Social Catfish, https://socialcatfish.com, a company committed to helping people avoid online scams most romance scam victims are college educated. "Despite public opinion that romance scam victims must be unintelligent, 75% of victims polled by Social Catfish have some college education and 13% earned graduate degrees."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)