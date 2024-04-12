It's time to celebrate trees with the annual Arborfest at the Yakima Area Arboretum. The festival is set for Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and it's all free to the community.

EVER BEEN TO THE YAKIMA ARBORETUM? IT'S A BEAUTIFUL PLACE

Arboretum officials say get ready to "bloom with excitement" during the event. Officials say this year they're turning up the "flower power" to celebrate Washington State's Arbor Day. They say it's all about embracing true colors and the unique wonders of trees and forests.

IT'S ALL FREE AND YOU CAN GET A TREE

The free event includes 35 educational booths featuring arts and craft activities and interactive exhibits. A press release says each child will be given a stamp book to collect records of their booth visits to be turned in for a small prize at the end. You can also take home a tree. The Yakima Area Arboretum will be giving away over 500 free trees to families at the event. You can get help from expert gardeners to help you choose the right tree for your landscaping.

Debra Yergen Debra Yergen loading...

ALONG WITH FREE TREES THERE ARE OTHER GIVEAWAYS



The Washington State Department of Health will also be offering free toy and soil testing to look for lead and arsenic.

Other booths families will find include Woodland Park Zoo’s Hello Pollinators, Goodbye Pests and Thrive Yakima Valley’s FUN from Farm to Fork.

Hungry? Tacos Don Chayo and Waffle on a Stick will be selling food during the event.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein