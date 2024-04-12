It’s Time To Celebrate Trees During Arborfest in Yakima Saturday
It's time to celebrate trees with the annual Arborfest at the Yakima Area Arboretum. The festival is set for Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and it's all free to the community.
EVER BEEN TO THE YAKIMA ARBORETUM? IT'S A BEAUTIFUL PLACE
Arboretum officials say get ready to "bloom with excitement" during the event. Officials say this year they're turning up the "flower power" to celebrate Washington State's Arbor Day. They say it's all about embracing true colors and the unique wonders of trees and forests.
IT'S ALL FREE AND YOU CAN GET A TREE
The free event includes 35 educational booths featuring arts and craft activities and interactive exhibits. A press release says each child will be given a stamp book to collect records of their booth visits to be turned in for a small prize at the end. You can also take home a tree. The Yakima Area Arboretum will be giving away over 500 free trees to families at the event. You can get help from expert gardeners to help you choose the right tree for your landscaping.
ALONG WITH FREE TREES THERE ARE OTHER GIVEAWAYS
The Washington State Department of Health will also be offering free toy and soil testing to look for lead and arsenic.
Other booths families will find include Woodland Park Zoo’s Hello Pollinators, Goodbye Pests and Thrive Yakima Valley’s FUN from Farm to Fork.
Hungry? Tacos Don Chayo and Waffle on a Stick will be selling food during the event.
