Ignoring the Ballot in Yakima? Plenty Expected To Be Trashed

Have you voted your ballot? It's due in the Yakima County Auditor's Office on August 1, primary election day. Not everyone is voting in the election only those areas with contested races or other issues on the ballot. 63,000 ballots were sent to voters last week.

DON'T HAVE A BALLOT? NOT EVERYONE IS GETTING A BALLOT

Depending on where you live you'll see a variety of issues on the ballot including mayor races in Wapato and Selah and city council positions in Yakima, Sunnyside and Union Gap. The ballot also includes a host of school district, fire protection district positions.Voters are also seeing Proposition one which would create a lower valley public hospital district.

Get our free mobile app

MANY BALLOTS WILL BE THROWN IN THE TRASH

So far 5.93% of the ballots have been returned to the auditor's office. Auditor Charles Ross reminds voters to sign the ballot. You don't need a stamp you can drop it in any mailbox or drop box in the valley. A drive up drop box is located across from the Yakima County Courthouse on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Ross says a lot of voters are busy with summer activities and won't be voting the ballot. He says he expects 25% of the ballots to be returned on election night.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.