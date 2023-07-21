Ignoring the Ballot in Yakima? Plenty Expected To Be Trashed
Have you voted your ballot? It's due in the Yakima County Auditor's Office on August 1, primary election day. Not everyone is voting in the election only those areas with contested races or other issues on the ballot. 63,000 ballots were sent to voters last week.
DON'T HAVE A BALLOT? NOT EVERYONE IS GETTING A BALLOT
Depending on where you live you'll see a variety of issues on the ballot including mayor races in Wapato and Selah and city council positions in Yakima, Sunnyside and Union Gap. The ballot also includes a host of school district, fire protection district positions.Voters are also seeing Proposition one which would create a lower valley public hospital district.
MANY BALLOTS WILL BE THROWN IN THE TRASH
So far 5.93% of the ballots have been returned to the auditor's office. Auditor Charles Ross reminds voters to sign the ballot. You don't need a stamp you can drop it in any mailbox or drop box in the valley. A drive up drop box is located across from the Yakima County Courthouse on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Ross says a lot of voters are busy with summer activities and won't be voting the ballot. He says he expects 25% of the ballots to be returned on election night.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday