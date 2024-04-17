Have a Student Loan? Scammers Are Busy Trying To Trick You
BEWARE; If you have a student loan and you're waiting for a notice to tell you your debt has been lessened or erased watch for scammers. Scammers are trying to get financial information by calling or emailing saying they're with the Federal Student Aid Office or the Department of Education.
THE SCAMMERS CLAIM THEY'RE FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE INFO THEY HAVE COULD SURPRISE YOU
Officials with the Federal Trade Commission say the scammers claim they're contacting you because you're eligible for the new loan forgiveness program. They may even know things about your loan depending on the amount of information they've found in other areas. They pressure you into giving your financial information saying it's needed for you to qualify for the program.
IT'S A SCAM. RELY ON THE US GOVERNMENT WEBSITE ONLY TO PROTECT YOURSELF
If you want help in managing your student loan from the federal government it's only available at StudentAid.gov. So how do you protect yourself?
Don't fall for false promises like a special access to repayment plans or programs for loan forgiveness. Don't pay upfront fees of a company before they help you with your loan. If you pay anything or give credit card or other financial information you may lose money or your credit could be damaged. Check the FSA's website to help you avoid student loan scams. You can report scammers at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein