BEWARE; If you have a student loan and you're waiting for a notice to tell you your debt has been lessened or erased watch for scammers. Scammers are trying to get financial information by calling or emailing saying they're with the Federal Student Aid Office or the Department of Education.

THE SCAMMERS CLAIM THEY'RE FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE INFO THEY HAVE COULD SURPRISE YOU

Officials with the Federal Trade Commission say the scammers claim they're contacting you because you're eligible for the new loan forgiveness program. They may even know things about your loan depending on the amount of information they've found in other areas. They pressure you into giving your financial information saying it's needed for you to qualify for the program.

Studying In The Library Getty Images loading...

IT'S A SCAM. RELY ON THE US GOVERNMENT WEBSITE ONLY TO PROTECT YOURSELF



If you want help in managing your student loan from the federal government it's only available at StudentAid.gov. So how do you protect yourself?

Don't fall for false promises like a special access to repayment plans or programs for loan forgiveness. Don't pay upfront fees of a company before they help you with your loan. If you pay anything or give credit card or other financial information you may lose money or your credit could be damaged. Check the FSA's website to help you avoid student loan scams. You can report scammers at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein