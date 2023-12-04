Gas Up Day? Another Week of Dropping Gas Prices in Yakima

Gas Up Day? Another Week of Dropping Gas Prices in Yakima

Do you always fill the tank at the start of the week?

Going to the gas station this week? Average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

WE LOVE TO SEE THE PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP

GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Even the national price of diesel is down 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

WAPATO IS THE PLACE TO FILL THE TANK WITH THE CHEAPEST GAS

A short drive to Wapato for the cheapest gas in the valley priced at $3.38 per gallon.
The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29 per gallon while the highest was $5.60, a difference of $2.31 per gallon.

WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE 11 WEEKS OF DECLINES IN THE SUMMER RIGHT?

"We've barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. On the national side GasBuddy says the price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

December 4, 2022: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
December 4, 2021: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
December 4, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
December 4, 2019: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
December 4, 2018: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 4, 2017: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
December 4, 2016: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
December 4, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
December 4, 2014: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
December 4, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

WHAT ARE YOUR NEIGHBORS PAYING TODAY?

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $4.18/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.20/g.
Seattle- $4.55/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.58/g.
Washington- $4.29/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.33/g.

