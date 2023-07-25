An arson fire. That's how Yakima Fire Department investigators describe a big blaze Sunday in Yakima that destroyed hundreds of wood fruit bins and pallets.

DAMAGE WAS BIG BUT NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED

The fire was reported at about 8:20 pm Sunday behind Roche Fruit and 1st Avenue and Lincoln. A press release from the Yakima Fire Department says about 500 bins were destroyed. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to get control of the fire late Sunday night and early Monday morning. It didn't take long for investigators to find the cause.

REMEMBER ALL THE BIG WAREHOUSE FIRES YEARS AGO?

Fruit bin fires are rare these days compared to years ago when wooden fruit bins were common in the industry. The wooden bins are still in use in the valley and throughout the industry but many are being replaced with plastic bins that last longer. However the plastic bins still burn and have been involved in several fires in Yakima in recent years. You know anything about the fire? Call the Yakima Fire Department at 509-575-6060.

