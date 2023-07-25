Firefighters Say Arson The Cause of a Big Blaze in Yakima Sunday
An arson fire. That's how Yakima Fire Department investigators describe a big blaze Sunday in Yakima that destroyed hundreds of wood fruit bins and pallets.
DAMAGE WAS BIG BUT NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED
The fire was reported at about 8:20 pm Sunday behind Roche Fruit and 1st Avenue and Lincoln. A press release from the Yakima Fire Department says about 500 bins were destroyed. Damage is estimated at $50,000.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to get control of the fire late Sunday night and early Monday morning. It didn't take long for investigators to find the cause.
REMEMBER ALL THE BIG WAREHOUSE FIRES YEARS AGO?
Fruit bin fires are rare these days compared to years ago when wooden fruit bins were common in the industry. The wooden bins are still in use in the valley and throughout the industry but many are being replaced with plastic bins that last longer. However the plastic bins still burn and have been involved in several fires in Yakima in recent years. You know anything about the fire? Call the Yakima Fire Department at 509-575-6060.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday