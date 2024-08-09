The Yakima community is grappling with a rising tide of overdose deaths as fentanyl continues to wreak havoc. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, 82 people have lost their lives to overdoses this year, with 35 of those deaths directly attributed to fentanyl.

THIS COULD BE A RECORD YEAR FOR DEATHS IN YAKIMA COUNTY

The count of overdose fatalities had already reached 77 by the end of July, sparking concerns that 2024 could surpass last year's record of 96 overdose deaths.

LIFE SAVING NARCAN IS AVAILABLE IN THE COMMUNITY FOR FREE



Curtice has highlighted a crucial tool in combating this crisis: the anti-opioid drug Narcan. Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose, is increasingly available in Yakima, with vending machines located at the Opportunities Industrialization Center at 717 Fruitvale Blvd. and at Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.

Opioid Overdose Treatment Narcan Available In Vending Machine In Wheaton, Illinois Getty Images loading...

MANY VICTIMS HAVE NO INTENTION OF OVERDOSING AND DYING



"The numbers are climbing at an alarming rate," Curtice warned, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He noted that many of the overdose victims were unknowingly consuming substances laced with fentanyl, particularly small blue pills known as "blue 30s," which are often misrepresented as legitimate medications. These pills pose a significant risk, as there is no reliable way to distinguish those laced with fentanyl from safer alternatives.

YOU CAN SAVE LIVES BY SIMPLY TAKING ACTION



As the community grapples with this crisis, Curtice urged residents to take action by safely disposing of any unused or expired medications found in their homes. Clearing out medicine cabinets can prevent young people and others from accessing potentially dangerous drugs, especially powerful pain medications. With the ongoing rise in overdose deaths, local officials and health advocates stress the importance of awareness and preventive measures to combat this devastating trend. The community is urged to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the opioid crisis that continues to affect families across Yakima.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies