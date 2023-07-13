Father Dead Son in Jail After Shooting Wednesday Near Naches
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported near Naches on Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Clemens Drive at about 2:30 pm Wednesday for a report of a possible shooting.
DEPUTIES TRIED TO REVIVE THE MAN BUT HE DIED AT THE SCENE
Deputies were called to the home at about 2:30 pm Wednesday. When they arrived they found 75-year-old Chan Razey with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died the scene. Razey's 47-year-old son, Randy was arrested after admitting he shot his father during an argument. He told authorities he was defending himself against his Dad at the time of the shooting. Randy Razey was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.
AFTER THE SHOOTING THE SON FAILED TO CALL 911
After the shooting court documents say instead of calling 911 Randy Razey instead called his aunt and brother. The aunt called authorities about the shooting which remains under investigation today.
A DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN NACHES REMAINS UNSOLVED TODAY
Another homicide in Naches remains unsolved. It happened in December of 2020. A double homicide that continues to puzzle investigators Detectives say it's an open case they hope to close with tips from the public.
THE TWO VICTIMS WERE FATHER AND DAUGHTER
They're working to find the person or persons responsible for the killings of 72-year-old Michael John Casey and 44-year-old Albina Victoria Devos. They were father and daughter. Both from Naches.
DETECTIVES ARE WAITING FOR YOUR TIPS
Detectives say they're still following up on leads and tips. Authorities say someone has the information that could lead to an arrest or arrests. Call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office if you can help at 509-574-2500.
