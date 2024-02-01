Fake Officers Still a Problem in WA, Yakima Police Give Warnings
As speed emphasis patrols continue Yakima Police have some tips to pass on to drivers who are stopped but aren't sure if it's a real police officer.
THE MOST RECENT CASE HAPPENED IN EDMONDS
The department issued some advice several years ago but the information is still very useful. The problem of fake Officers is ongoing in Washington and the most recent police report is out of Edmonds.
WHEN THE FAKE OFFICER WAS QUESTIONED HE LEFT THE SCENE
An incident last summer in which a man, dressed as law enforcement, stopped a driver while he was driving a black jeep with lights and siren. The victims say they questioned the man wanting to know if he was a real police Officer. The man then fled the scene. Edmonds Police say they don't have black jeeps in the fleet. Police are still searching for the suspect. But it's a problem all over the state.
SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?
Yakima Police say if the police vehicle is unmarked it will still be equipped with flashing red and blue lights as well as a audible siren.
Authorities also say whether the officer is uniformed or not they will identify themselves. If they don't do that they say drivers have the right to request to verify or speak with a supervisor. Police say drivers need to know that information because of the large number of vehicle stops being made in Yakima every week.
REAL OFFICERS IN YAKIMA ARE BUSY WITH TRAFFIC STOPS
During the week of January 21 through January 27 Officers made a total of 912 traffic stops and issued 351 citations. They also investigated 18 collisions with 6 the result of what the city says are "red light violations."
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
- Yakima Man Lucky To Be Alive After Near Cougar Attack
- The Top 3 Preferred Ice Cream Flavors in Washington State
- 3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff