Big News: In-N-Out Burger Reveals Opening Timeline for First WA State Location

Anticipation Builds: In-N-Out Burger's Washington Debut

In-N-Out Burger is coming to Washington State and folks are excited as a California landmark burger chain is expanding to the PNW.

In-N-Out Burger's Expansion Strategy

My wife is from Salem Oregon and if you have ever been to that location, the lines are three lanes deep with cars no matter the time of day.

In-N-Out Burger coming to WA is a big deal and we now finally have details when the beloved burger joint will open in Washington State.

In-N-Out posted on their Facebook/Instagram pages how excited they were to be coming to Washington State.

Impact on the Washington Fast Food Scene: In-N-Out Burger's Arrival

Here is what they posted:

We’re excited to share that we’re working on a plan to come to Southern Washington by 2025! It’s an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We’re looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern Washington!

So In-N-Out Burger says that 2025 is when we'll see the first In-N-Out burger in Washington State and its location will be in Ridgefield Washington at the Union Ridge Town Center.

I reached out to In-N-Out Burger and inquired if besides Ridgefield, another location in Washington State was specifically being sought out like Tri-Cities Washington and this was the response from their corporate office:

"We remain hopeful about opening at our proposed location in Ridgefield, Washington. However, we don’t have any plans for expansion further north in the near future" Mike Abbate, Vice President, Store Development, In-N-Out Burger

So 2025 is the timeline for the first In-N-Out Burger in Ridgefield Washington which is great news for lovers of In-N-Out Burger. You can read more details on the opening here.

