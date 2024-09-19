Yakima County is grappling with a growing crisis as reported overdose deaths have reached 89 in just the first nine months of 2023.

A SPECIAL EVENT IS SET FOR FRIDAY IN YAKIMA



This troubling statistic reflects a broader epidemic impacting families and communities across the region and emphasizes the urgent need for awareness and support.

In response to this alarming trend, a special event titled Facing Fentanyl Together is set to take place on Friday, September 20, at the Yakima Department of Social and Health Services, located at 1002 N.16th Ave. The free resource fair, running from 1:00 PM to 5:00 pm, aims to educate the public about the ongoing problem of drug overdoses, offering vital resources for those impacted.

FAMILIES AND FRIENDS ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO COPE WITH LOSS

Families who have lost loved ones to addiction face immense challenges as they seek ways to cope with the devastating reality of overdose deaths. Events like Facing Fentanyl Together are essential in providing necessary information and support to those impacted by the crisis.

ANOTHER EDUCATIONAL EVENT IS SET FOR LATER THIS MONTH

Additionally, another important event, Preventing Overdoses, will be held on September 27 at the Yakima Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 10 North 9th Street. Organized by Safe Yakima Valley, this free event will take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, focusing on Harm Reduction Strategies, medications for opioid use disorder, and ways the community can take action against the escalating opioid crisis. Registration is required to attend this informative session, and more details can be found at safeyakimavalley.org.

