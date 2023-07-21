It’s Official Early Morning Flight Restored to Yakima in November

Good news if you've been waiting for an early morning flight to land at the Yakima Air Terminal McAllister Field. Airport Director Rob Hodgman says after months of talks the airport has signed a contract with Alaska Airlines for the return of an early morning flight to and from Yakima starting on November 17 just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Hodgman says it will allow more people to fly out of the Yakima airport for the holiday.

THE EARLY AM FLIGHT WILL BE COUPLED WITH A LATE NIGHT RETURN FLIGHT

It's something that Yakima residents have been hoping would happen. The early morning flight will be coupled with a late evening return flight to the Yakima Airport McAllister Field. Hodgman tells KIT News "We have a signed contract."

In September of last year Alaska Airlines cut flights reducing the schedule to one flight a day into Yakima in the early afternoon. Many Yakima residents find that flight time doesn't allow for a connecting flight at SEATAC Airport. That changes in November thanks to an air service agreement.

Get our free mobile app

THE GOAL OF THE AGREEMENT WAS MET IN EARLY JULY

According to city officials.."Alaska Airlines is willing to provide additional scheduled air service between Yakima and Seattle. An Air Service Agreement for a minimum revenue guarantee not to exceed $500,000 shall be administered by the Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) and paid from the City of Yakima Minimum Revenue Guarantee Airline Fund." Hodgman says the fundraising goal was met earlier this month.

The funding and pledges come from a host of private businesses, the city of Yakima, Yakima County and Union Gap.

MAJOR CHANGES WOULD HAPPEN IF YAKIMA IS NAMED A REGIONAL AIRPORT

Hodgman says Yakima is also in the running to become a regional airport for the state of Washington to help with crowding issues at Seatac Airport. A new work group is expected to release a report in July of next year. If Yakima is named a regional airport Hodgman says the city would have to talk about the possibility of the construction of a new airport terminal and another runway.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)