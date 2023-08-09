Bottled Water in Terrace heights? Source E.Coli Still a Mystery
Customers of the Terrace Heights Water System continue to live under a boil water advisory. Officials from the Yakima County Public Works Department say the advisory will remain in effect until at least the first part of next week.
TESTING CONTINUES BUT NO ANSWERS YET
Testing last week found the presence of E.coli bacteria. More testing happened on Monday and one of three samples was "unsatisfactory." The unsatisfactory sample was not positive for E. coli but was positive for coliform bacteria. Officials say that bacteria in drinking water "indicates that disease-causing organisms (such as E. coli) could be in the water. "
SOME SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS FOR THOSE IN THE SYSTEM
More tests were performed on Tuesday to give county officials more information about where the bacteria is coming from. They're looking closely at the samples Today as they work closely with the Washington State Department of Health.
County officials have specific instructions for those living in Zone 2a in the Terrace Heights Water System. The customers in the are area asked to flush water from faucets for 5 minutes to bring chlorine into the home.
MORE FLUSHING OF THE ENTIRE SYSTEM THIS WEEK
Yakima County is flushing waterlines in the area again this week.The flushing may cause some discoloration of water due to iron and manganese deposits within the waterlines. But officials say iron and manganese are not a health concern.
