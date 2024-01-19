Do you carry a concealed pistol? Many people carry concealed in Yakima County to protect themselves or family members because of the number of violent crimes reported in Yakima and throughout the state.

IF YOU CARRY YOU'RE ENCOURAGED TO KNOW THE LAW

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic is hoping those who carry a gun understand the laws of Washington state that allow for self-defense.

Many times he says people don't fully understand when a person can use a gun for self-defense and that could lead to a host of problems including fines and jail time and a loss of rights.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

PROSECUTOR SAYS FIRE ONLY WHEN YOUR LIFE IS IN DANGER

If you have a concealed pistol permit Brusic says don't ever think about pulling your gun to threaten someone unless you feel your life is in danger. In other words don't take out your gun until you are prepared to use it. To be fully justified in the shooting Brusic says a person must feel like they were at risk of being seriously injured or killed and that there was no way to avoid the situation.

Four handguns, two pistols and two revolvers, a 9mm, 40 caliber, 357 magnum and a 38 special Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

COULD YOU WALK AWAY TO AVOID THE SITUATION?

Could you have walked away rather than confronting the person who was threatening? It's that kind of question prosecutors will ask if you ever do pull the trigger and injure or kill someone. You can also defend the lives of others in certain circumstances in which their lives feel threatened.

WA IS A STAND YOUR GROUND STATE

The bottom line is that Washington is a stand-your-ground state and that means no law or statute requires that you "retreat" if you're feeling threatened or being attacked in a place where you can legally be like your home.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)