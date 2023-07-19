Dangerous Man Wanted After Fatal Drive By Shooting Monday

Yakima Police are on a man hunt looking for a killer who shot a man in the neck on Monday in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of East Nob Hill and 18th Street.

POLICE SAY THE WANTED MAN IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS

30-year-old Juan Rosales-Montes De Oca is wanted on charges of aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault. He's accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Sergio Salinas-Gonzales.

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL FROM A GUNSHOT TO THE NECK

Police found him at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital at about 2:00 am Monday where he was taken in a private vehicle. He died at the hospital. Rosales-Montes De Oca is considered armed and dangerous.

THE SHOOTING HAPPENED AFTER THE VICTIM AND SUSPECT LEFT A LOCAL RESTAURANT

Court documents say the victim and suspect left a local restaurant Monday with the suspect vehicle trying to race with the vehicle in which 32-year-old Sergio Salinas-Gonzales was a passenger. At the intersection of 18th Street and East Nob Hill the suspect pulled alongside the other vehicle and fired shots. Salinas-Gonzales was shot in the neck and died at a Yakima Hospital.

THE CITY FLOCK CAMERA SYSTEM SPOTTED THE SUSPECT VEHICLE



Police say they the department's FLOCK camera system allowed officers to identify the suspect vehicle. It was found at a Yakima home on Monday but the suspect hasn't yet been found.

If you know the location of the suspect contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or call in an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

