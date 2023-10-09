Gas is still expensive as we drive toward winter in Yakima and Washington State but some relief is in sight.

OPTIMISM AS WE DRIVE INTO WINTER

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says despite the conflict in Israel "I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California," But he says they remain "concerned about a potentially destabilized Middle East and the potential impact to oil prices should the region see violence escalate."

GAS PRICES ARE DOWN THIS WEEK IN YAKIMA AFTER A 30 CENT RISE LAST WEEK

Gas prices are down in Yakima Monday. Prices are down 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.75 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

A SHORT DRIVE AND YOU'LL FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE STATE

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.48 per gallon. A short drive to Wapato and you'll find the cheapest gas in the state priced at $3.95 per gallon.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Washington state today is $5.02 a gallon down from $5.07 on Friday. The national price of gas is down 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $3.67 Monday.

REMEMBER WHEN?



Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

October 9, 2022: $5.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 9, 2021: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

October 9, 2020: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 9, 2019: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 9, 2018: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 9, 2017: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 9, 2016: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 9, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

October 9, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 9, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.93/g, down 12.5 cents per gallon from last week's $5.06/g.

Seattle- $5.19/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $5.23/g.

Washington- $5.00/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $5.09/g.