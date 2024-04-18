Notice the lack of gang related shootings over the last two months in the city of Yakima? Police say the gangs are still here and are still very active.

WHEN TEMPERATURES HEAT UP SO DOES GANG CRIME

Officers in the city gang unit say as the temperatures increase more people will be outside and that's when they see the clashes between groups or gangs in the city. The Yakima Police Department's Patrol Division, Captain Jay Seely, explains that the local street gangs primarily segregate into two groups - the Norteños and the Sureños, though they share a California-origin, with a connection to the Nuestra Familia prison gang.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

TWO GANGS ARE ESTABLISHED IN THE CITY OF YAKIMA

The two main gangs in Yakima are constantly at war with each other say local authorities and they battle over Yakima territory as well.

The most recent gang related murder remains unsolved like many gang related shootings in the Yakima valley.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE GANG MURDER OF A YAKIMA TEEN REMAINS UNSOLVED

The Yakima gang related murder was reported on March 1 when two rival gangs met at Yakima's McGuinness Park in the area of North 14th Ave and Swan Avenue and a big fight resulted in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Unikque Ramirez. At the time of the shooting police were able to identify a person of interest who was under the age of 18.

THE PERSON OF INTEREST ISN'T TALKING WITH POLICE

However police know that if any of the possible suspects are under the age of 18 they can't speak with them directly to find out any information. That's because Washington State law requires minors have access to an attorney before a police interview or interrogation. So while police may have an idea about who may be responsible for the shooting the investigation is hindered by the inability for police to speak with a possible suspect or suspects.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING IS THAT YOU?

Police continue to look for tips from the public.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of a suspect or suspects should contact the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 728-1641 or call 911 if after hours. Anonymous tips can also be routed through Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

