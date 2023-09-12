Capitol Theatre Town Hall Series Welcomes Bob Woodward to Yakima

The Capitol Theatre in Yakima is offering another stellar lineup for the Town Hall series in 2023 - 2024.

Tickets for one or all of the presentations are available

Capitol Theatre Town Hall Series Bob Woodward in Yakima September 20th

Win a pair of tickets to see Bob Woodward at the Capitol Theatre on September 20th - The first speaker in the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series.

Bob Woodward gained international attention when he and Carl Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal in 1973. Since then, he has worked to shine a light on the inner workings of secret government. Woodward’s factual, non-partisan revelations to readers and audiences provide a view of Washington they will never get elsewhere. Currently an associate editor for The Washington Post, where he has worked since 1971, Bob Woodward has won nearly every American journalism award including two Pulitzers.

