Ski resorts like the White Pass Ski Area and other resorts throughout the Pacific Northwest are getting ready for the first major snow of the new winter season this weekend.

Businesses along Highway 12 are also looking forward to the snow forecasted for 8 to 12 inches at White Pass by Saturday morning. More snow at other resorts is also expected according to the National Weather Service.

That's great news to Steve and Kim Clark, owners of the Little Red School House in Naches. It's one of those businesses that maybe you've passed hundreds of times as you've driven Highway 12 to or from White Pass. Kim Clark says he purchased the business in 1993 after spending years in the cable business.

Looking for a solid business he could enjoy and be his own boss Clark says he didn't hesitate to purchase and grow the business. It didn't take long for him to realize that selling fruit in the winter wasn't in the cards so he decided to take advantage of all the people who pass the fruit stand when it's cold. A nearby ski store was going out of business so Kim Clark purchased the skis and other equipment and started a new winter business selling and renting skis, snowboards and all the necessary equipment.

Now his son Steve Clark is taking over the business becoming the "principal" of the Little Red School House. The Clarks say business has been slow so far this year because of the lack of snow but they expect to see an increase in business starting this weekend.

The Little Red School House is located at 12691 US-12 in Naches.

They rent and sell everything from skis and snowboards plus all the gear you need including helmets and gloves. And don't forget to stop when the weather changes for some great fruit and vegetables.

