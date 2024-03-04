Big Fire Guts Yakima Apartment Building Leaves 50 to 60 Homeless

KIT Listener Nick Clark

Firefighters in Yakima battled a fire in the Buckingham Apartments at 211 South Naches Avenue reported at about 5:35 am Monday.

THE FIRE CHIEF SAYS EVERYONE WAS ABLE TO ESCAPE THE FIRE

According to Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham 50 to 60 residents were forced out of the building and are now being helped by the American Red Cross. Markham says when firefighters first arrived residents were outside with flames coming from the third floor windows.

SOME RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR SMOKE INHALATION

Markham says as they battled the flames firefighters walked through the building to look for residents but everyone was able to escape the fire. He says he believes two residents were taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation but no serious injuries have been reported.

FLAMES BURNED INTO THE CEILING AND THAT'S WHEN THE FIRE TOOK OFF

Markham says once everyone was out firefighters tried to save the building but the flames grew into the ceiling which was full of sawdust insulation. He says the building collapsed  about 2 hours after the first flames were reported. Markham says there's no obvious cause of the fire that remains under investigation.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS WAS ON THE SCENE EARLY MONDAY AM

Officials from the Yakima office of the American Red Cross have been working with residents who were forced out of their homes. A press release from the office says
The Red Cross has received multiple calls from both responding agencies and impacted residents of an apartment building at 211 Naches Ave. The officials are helping the residents who need a place to stay.

