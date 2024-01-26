Beware Power Phone Scam Looking To Get Your Money In Yakima
Lots of scams targeting Yakima residents come around every year and another is back after seeing victims in Yakima back in 2018.
SCAMMERS SCARE CUSTOMERS WITH A THREAT OF DISCONNECTION
It's the Pacific Power scam but the company has nothing to do with it. Pacific Power officials say in the last week customers in the Yakima area have reported receiving fraudulent calls from scammers posing as utility representatives. The callers, who have targeted small businesses and residential customers, insist that the customer is behind on payments. They then threaten that, without an immediate payment, service will be disconnected.
PACIFIC POWER OFFICIALS SAY THEY WORK WITH THOSE BEHIND IN PAYMENTS
Pacific Power officials say they would never operate like that and they say they'd never threaten customers. They say they work with customers who are behind on their payments to help them get back on track. Generally Pacific Power officials say a series of notices about past due bills is sent to customers in the mail or delivered to their home, or they receive an automated phone message.But they say they would never threaten people with a disconnection.
IF YOU GET THE CALL JUST HANG UP AND TELL YOUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS TO DO THE SAME THING
If you get the call local authorities say never give out your financial information over the phone. If you get the call just hang up. If you have any questions you can contact Pacific Power information line at 1-888-221-7070.
