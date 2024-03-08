A scam that has cost some Yakima residents thousands of dollars is back. Like years pas authorities are warning of the scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money.

THE SCAM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE LEGITIMATE COMPANY PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE

The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told (on the phone) you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag. The scammers keep trying to find victims in Yakima because they've been successful in the past.

A MAN FROM YAKIMA LOST THOUSANDS IN 2017 BUT OTHERS HAVE LOST MONEY AND NOT CONTACTED POLICE

In fact Yakima Police say in 2017 a Yakima man lost upwards of $10,000 in the Publishers Clearing House scam. The man received a call saying he'd won the top prize even though he had never entered the contest. The man contacted Yakima Police after losing the $10,000 and at that time it was too late because authorities could do nothing to get the money back.

YOU'LL NEVER GET A CALL YOU'LL SEE A LETTER OR YOU'LL SEE THE PRIZE PATROL FOLKS

According to the Publishers Clearing House website at pch.com;

"All PCH prizes of $500 or greater are awarded by either certified or express letter or in person by our famous Prize Patrol at our option."

That means if you get a notice that you've won a prize by any other way than certified mail or an in-person award you are the victim of a scam.

OTHER SCAMS ARE ALSO HOPING TO TAKE YOUR MONEY TO DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Other scams that come at this time of year come in the form of scammers calling saying they're raising money for victims of the Hamas/Israel War. Police say if you get any of these calls do your homework. Get a call back number and try to reach the organization so your questions can be answered. Police say do all that work before giving any of your money or other financial information.

