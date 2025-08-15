Chukar Cherries in Prosser has set a new dehydration record as it turns northwest cherries into tasty treats. Did you know it's the state's only commercial dehydrator of sweet cherries many grown in the Yakima Valley?

DEHYDRATING MILESTONE

A press release says this year Chukar Cherries dehydrated more than 700,000 pounds of Northwest cherries to turn into cherry & chocolate treats and that set a new record for the 37-year old family-owned company. Officials say they had to make big investments in processing equipment to keep up with the demand for Chukar Cherry treats that can be found all around the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Tim Oten, Chukar Cherries General Manager says "not only could fruit be sorted much faster and in larger quantities daily, but we were able to narrow down drying times to match the size of the cherry—down to the millimeter.” In 2024 Chukar also invested in an additional custom-built dehydrator for a total of three large-scale dehydrators at their headquarters and there's plans to add more in the future. “We are committed to a local workforce, Northwest fruit, and zero-waste processing.” says Oten.

YOU GOTTA STOP

When was the last time you stopped in Prosser to visit the company store and purchase some bags of sweet chocolate covered cherries?

The company is celebrating and you could win. Chukar Cherries is partnering with Northwest Cherries on a giveaway of all things cherry. For entry details visit Chukar Cherries on Instagram or Facebook. Winners will be selected August 29th.