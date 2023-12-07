A Call From The Cops Demanding Money? It&#8217;s A Scam

A Call From The Cops Demanding Money? It’s A Scam

You or someone you know could get a call today...scammers are busy during the holidays!!

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning of a major scam in the area that's already cost Yakima residents a large amount of cash and a lot of headaches.

TELL YOUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS SCAMMERS TARGET THE ELDERLY

It's a scam that's been around for years and it comes back because the scammers always find victims. The scammers call and identify themselves as a police officer or deputy sheriff, identifying themselves by name and rank convincing the victim they are legitimate even though it's a scam.

THE STORIES CAN SCARE PEOPLE INTO GIVING FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Police say the scammer convinces victims they have outstanding warrants or that they've missed a court date. They then persuade the victim to pay a fine over the phone by giving financial information.

THE BOTTOM LINE; AUTHORITIES WOULD NEVER CALL YOU TO DEMAND MONEY OR TELL YOU YOU'RE IN TROUBLE

Authorities say law enforcement agencies will "never contact you directly for payment or ask to meet you to collect money."
If you are someone you know receives such a call don't give them any information and do not meet with them.
If you have been a victim of a similar scam contact the Yakima Police Department at 575 6200. or the Yakima County Sheriff's office at 574 2500.

