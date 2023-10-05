Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible hit-and-run injury of a 69-year-old cyclist. The man, identified as Robert Earl Sluys of Yakima was found injured in the 20000 block of Ahtanum Road last Friday, September 29.

THE MAN WAS FOUND INJURED AND RUSHED TO A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

Sluys was first found by a passing motorist. Deputies responded and found him with a serious head injury and treated him at the scene. Sluys was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died from his injuries a day later.

DID YOU SEE ANYTHING? DO YOU HAVE ANY VIDEO OF THE AREA?

The incident is currently under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone who may have seen the incident or any homeowner who may have video in the area. Deputy Chumley is the lead investigator and can be reached via the Yakima County dispatch center at (509) 574 - 2500

or call in your tips to Yakima County Crimestoppers at 1-800 222 8477 or download the free app at p3tips.com.

AUTHORITIES ARE STILL LOOKING FOR THE SUSPECT DRIVER IN ANOTHER DEADLY CRASH

The crash is a reminder of another deadly crash reported in June of 2022 in which 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima was killed while riding her bicycle along Summitview Avenue. Authorities continue the search for the man charged with the fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima.

THE PROSECUTOR BELIEVES THE SUSPECT FLED TO MEXICO

An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.

