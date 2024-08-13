Secret Way to Enjoy the 2024 Central WA State Fair for Under $40!

Have you already heard about this frugal feat? It's a cool way to save money on enjoying the Central Washington State Fair!

The CWSF at State Fair Park begins Friday, September 20th at noon. The number one complaint that I see and hear people make about going to county fairs is that it gets more expensive each year.

I can totally relate to that, but I noticed a way that will save us all money this year and I don't think many people know about it.

Keep reading, because I'm here to hip you to my secret: a way to enjoy a day at the Central Washington State Fair this year for under 40 bucks!*

MY, HOW TIME HAS CHANGED THE WAY I LOOK AT GOING TO THE FAIR!

Getting funnel cakes and corn dogs was one of my favorite memories of the fair. I loved going to the county fair with my Pops when my little brother and I were kids, and I carried on that tradition of going to the fair with my child ever since she was three.

Now that she is a teenager and has decided to ditch going with me because she'd rather go with her besties, I have entered the stage of life where I'm going to the fair for all new reasons.

I enjoy lingering in the quilt exhibits instead of standing in line to ride the Himalaya (which now makes me queasy and dizzy).

I head over to the beer garden and enjoy a bottle of whatever they got.

I check out the RVs and window shop for the one I want to buy when I retire someday.

These are things I never could have imagined that I would love doing at the fair when I was a kid! Getting older sure does do something to ya!

COME SEE ME AND WILLOW DO A COOKING DEMO THIS YEAR AT THE FAIR

Reesha and Willow Cosby 2023 Courtesy Reesha Cosby loading...

My daughter Willow and I have been doing a cooking day at the Central Washington State Fair in the Modern Living Building since she was 9 or 10 years old. Willow's favorite past demos on the Farm to Fork Cooking Stage included making chocolate-covered strawberries and showing how to make a mini-version of my mom's favorite dessert, pineapple upside down mini-cakes. My favorite fair cooking demo recipe was "Marry Me Chicken" (which Willow renamed "Pre-Nup Chicken").

This year on Friday, September 28th at 4 p.m., I'll be making "Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese" using a very popular Washington State cheese, and a mini-version of "Southern Cracker Salad" (also known as "Georgia Cracker Salad").

You're invited to stop by the Modern Living Building to watch our demo!

Get our free mobile app

NOW...Here's the secret to enjoy the fair this year for less than 40 bucks:

How to Enjoy the Central WA Fair for Under 40 Dollars Canva loading...

Thursday, September 26th is $4 Day, sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Yakima and Tri-Cities.

This means you can PARK for $4, EATS are $4, and ADMISSION is $4!

They had me at 4 DOLLAR FOOD BITES!

Here's how I did the math to make a day at the fair cost less than forty dollars:

$8 to park & enter the fair

$16 to get 4 different bites of food (at least that's my appetite limit)

$16 leftover to buy something from vendor booths or an adult beverage!

via GIPHY

To me, the $4 Day deal is like a throwback to the olden days I cherished, when going to the fair was super cheap.

I love that $4 Day makes enjoying the fair more affordable for those of us who have limited budgets!

(See hours of operation for each day here.) The final day of the fair is Sunday, September 29th, closing at 9 p.m. Weekday hours are 2-10 p.m. and weekend days (Fri-Sun) are noon to 11 p.m.**

"Regular price all-you-can-ride carnival wristbands at the Fair will be:

Check out the other discount days at the CWSF website.

*********************

*Note, this does not include any carnival rides, especially because I'm too old (and too chunky) to fit into the ride seats anymore, ha! If you want a deal on the all-you-can-ride carnival wristbands, get them for $36 a piece before the price goes up on September 20th.

**Sunday, September 29th, the final day of the Central Washington State Fair, ends at 9 p.m.

MORE TO READ:

The 2024 Central WA State Fair New Food Lineup Does Sound Yummy Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby