Woman Charged After Police Find Drugs, Gun, & Child In Car

A woman was was arrested after Police found her passed out behind the wheel in Pasco.

On Monday night, officers were called to the U-Haul Storage facility on West Court Street after receiving a report of a passed out driver with a toddler in the back seat. After waking the woman, officers say she appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Police noticed narcotics paraphernalia in the driver door.

After officers asked for ID, the woman reached into her purse multiple times.

It appeared the woman was hiding narcotics in the bag (along with something else). The toddler was removed from the vehicle and examined by Pasco Fire medics. After confirming the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the woman was arrested.

The vehicle was seized for a search warrant and during the search, officers found hundreds of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, scales, and a loaded gun was found in her purse.

The woman was booked into the Franklin County Jail for distributing narcotics. I'm left wondering about child endangerment charges. Medics confirmed the child was healthy and safe. Thank goodness.

